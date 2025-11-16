Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Activists' Controversial Suicides Rock Kerala's BJP

Two BJP activists in Kerala have made headlines with incidents of suicide and attempts allegedly linked to election candidate selections. Mahila Morcha activist Salini attempted suicide fearing denial of an election ticket, and RSS activist Anand K Thampi committed suicide over a similar issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anxiety over election candidacy in Kerala's BJP has led to a suicide attempt by Mahila Morcha activist Salini and the tragic death of RSS activist Anand K Thampi, raising alarms within the party. On Sunday, Salini allegedly harmed herself, fearing that she would be denied a ticket in local body elections.

Tragedy struck earlier when Thampi committed suicide after allegedly not being considered for the Thrikkannapuram ward ticket. Both incidents highlight growing unrest over candidate selections in BJP Kerala's ranks. Accusations circulate that internal disputes and false allegations are influencing the selection process.

The BJP's leadership has pledged thorough investigations into the incidents, as accusations and blame ripple through the political landscape. Local leaders and political opponents call for introspection within BJP, as fears mount over similar future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

