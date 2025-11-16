Left Menu

Economic Reforms and India's Ascending Global Economic Role

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claims that economic reforms have reshaped India's trajectory, positioning India to become the world's third-largest economy within a year and project it to second-largest by 2038. He emphasizes the judiciary's stabilizing role in democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:19 IST
Economic Reforms and India's Ascending Global Economic Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that economic reforms have significantly reshaped India's growth trajectory, positioning the nation to become the world's third-largest economy within a year. Speaking at a conference organized by the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA) as part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, Naidu outlined an ambitious vision for India's economic future.

Naidu predicted that India is on track to ascend further, becoming the world's second-largest economy by 2038. He expressed optimism that by 2047, marking a century since India gained independence, it would emerge as the largest global economy, with Indians being among the highest earners in terms of per-capita income.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the judiciary's vital role as one of the four pillars of democracy, asserting its stability compared to the legislature, executive, and media. The conference saw participation from Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, senior judges, and key public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

Political 'Startups': Rising Stars or Fading Hopes?

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

 India
4
Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

Justice Gavai Advocates Evolving Reservation Policies as He Nears Retirement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025