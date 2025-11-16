Economic Reforms and India's Ascending Global Economic Role

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that economic reforms have significantly reshaped India's growth trajectory, positioning the nation to become the world's third-largest economy within a year. Speaking at a conference organized by the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association (APHCAA) as part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, Naidu outlined an ambitious vision for India's economic future.

Naidu predicted that India is on track to ascend further, becoming the world's second-largest economy by 2038. He expressed optimism that by 2047, marking a century since India gained independence, it would emerge as the largest global economy, with Indians being among the highest earners in terms of per-capita income.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the judiciary's vital role as one of the four pillars of democracy, asserting its stability compared to the legislature, executive, and media. The conference saw participation from Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai, Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, senior judges, and key public figures.

