Controversial 'Gobi Farming' Imagery Sparks Political Uproar

In the wake of the Bihar poll results, Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal's use of controversial 'gobi farming' imagery has ignited sharp criticisms from opposition factions. The imagery, a reference to the Bhagalpur communal riots, has been perceived as a provocation and an insult to political discourse.

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress leader, condemned the imagery for evoking memories of the 1989 Logain massacre where 116 Muslims were killed during the Bhagalpur violence, asserting that such actions signify a new low in public representation. He criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for propagating hate towards minorities.

Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale alleged that the Prime Minister endorses such rhetoric, arguing that it reveals the deeper, troubling ideologies within the party's leadership. The episode has sparked calls for change ahead of Assam's assembly elections, seen as a test of political sentiments.