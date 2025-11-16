Tensions Rise: Iran Criticizes US Negotiation Stance
Iran's foreign minister claims the U.S. is not showing readiness for fair negotiations with Tehran. Iranian diplomat Abbas Araqchi asserts that Iran remains willing to engage in diplomacy but not under conditions of dictation. The remarks highlight ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:08 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The foreign minister of Iran publicly criticized the United States on Sunday, asserting that Washington's current stance does not reflect a willingness for equal and fair negotiations with Tehran.
In a statement broadcast by state media, Abbas Araqchi emphasized that Iran remains open to diplomatic engagement. However, he firmly stated that the nation will not tolerate negotiations designed to impose conditions on Iran.
These remarks underscore the persistent tensions between the U.S. and Iran, suggesting a challenging road ahead for diplomatic resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
