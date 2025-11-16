Tensions Rise: Iran Criticizes US Negotiation Stance

The foreign minister of Iran publicly criticized the United States on Sunday, asserting that Washington's current stance does not reflect a willingness for equal and fair negotiations with Tehran.

In a statement broadcast by state media, Abbas Araqchi emphasized that Iran remains open to diplomatic engagement. However, he firmly stated that the nation will not tolerate negotiations designed to impose conditions on Iran.

These remarks underscore the persistent tensions between the U.S. and Iran, suggesting a challenging road ahead for diplomatic resolutions.

