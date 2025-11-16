Left Menu

Chile's Election Showdown: A Nation at the Crossroads

Chileans head to the polls in a pivotal presidential election that challenges the governing leftist coalition against a variety of right-wing contenders. This election could see a shift in the balance of power in Congress, with the left and right vying for control, and a potential run-off election looming.

16-11-2025
On Sunday, Chileans are casting their votes in a high-stakes presidential election that pits the current leftist government against a spectrum of right-wing politicians, marking a critical juncture for both the country's executive and legislative branches.

The election is crowded with eight candidates, and no clear victor is anticipated due to the requirement of a majority vote, foreshadowing a likely run-off election in December between the leading contenders.

Adding complexity to this pivotal election is the shift to mandatory voting for the 15.7 million registered voters, a stark contrast to past voter turnout patterns that saw high levels of abstention, setting up a potentially unpredictable electoral outcome.

