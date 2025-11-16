Jayant Chaudhary Elected RLD National President at Historic Mathura Convention

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary secured an unopposed victory as the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal at a convention in Mathura on Sunday.

Chaudhary, pledging allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stated, "The prime minister has entrusted me with a significant responsibility." He criticized the opposition for lacking leadership and coherent policies, framing their failure against the backdrop of RLD's commitment to its rural roots and impoverished communities. The celebration of Chaudhary Charan Singh's 125th birth anniversary by planting 1.25 crore trees nationwide signifies a renewed focus on these core values.

In a significant address, Chaudhary expressed gratitude to attendees and reinforced the party's dedication to gender advancement, promising increased reservations for women. He also announced plans to render the closed sugar mill in Chhata operational. RLD National Secretary Anupam Mishra highlighted the passage of essential resolutions focusing on farmers' economic needs, and the social and political empowerment of youth and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)