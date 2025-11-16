Left Menu

Jayant Chaudhary Elected RLD National President at Historic Mathura Convention

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has been elected unopposed as the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) during a convention in Mathura. Committed to the NDA, he emphasizes the party's focus on the villages, farmers, and the underprivileged. Key resolutions were passed addressing economic, social, and political issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:32 IST
Jayant Chaudhary Elected RLD National President at Historic Mathura Convention
Jayant Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary secured an unopposed victory as the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal at a convention in Mathura on Sunday.

Chaudhary, pledging allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stated, "The prime minister has entrusted me with a significant responsibility." He criticized the opposition for lacking leadership and coherent policies, framing their failure against the backdrop of RLD's commitment to its rural roots and impoverished communities. The celebration of Chaudhary Charan Singh's 125th birth anniversary by planting 1.25 crore trees nationwide signifies a renewed focus on these core values.

In a significant address, Chaudhary expressed gratitude to attendees and reinforced the party's dedication to gender advancement, promising increased reservations for women. He also announced plans to render the closed sugar mill in Chhata operational. RLD National Secretary Anupam Mishra highlighted the passage of essential resolutions focusing on farmers' economic needs, and the social and political empowerment of youth and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

 India
2
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
3
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India
4
Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025