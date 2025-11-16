Legal Battle Looms: West Bengal Governor vs. TMC MP

West Bengal is witnessing a political showdown as Governor C V Ananda Bose and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee prepare for a legal clash. Banerjee accused the governor of allowing BJP criminals to store arms at Raj Bhavan, a claim that Bose has taken legal advice on, escalating the controversy further.

The row intensified after Governor Bose supported the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a move he said would restore public confidence, drawing criticism from Banerjee. The MP argued that Bose was a BJP agent, accusing him of maligning West Bengal from the governor's office.

In a sharp rebuke, Banerjee vowed to legally challenge every falsehood from Bose while accusing him of parroting Delhi's political agendas. The political tension between TMC and the BJP-backed governor raises concerns over governance and public trust in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)