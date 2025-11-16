Legal Battle Looms: West Bengal Governor vs. TMC MP
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee clash over allegations of arms storages at Raj Bhavan. Banerjee accused Bose of sheltering BJP criminals, while Bose seeks legal advice on Banerjee's claims. The controversy intensifies the political battle between TMC and BJP in West Bengal.
West Bengal is witnessing a political showdown as Governor C V Ananda Bose and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee prepare for a legal clash. Banerjee accused the governor of allowing BJP criminals to store arms at Raj Bhavan, a claim that Bose has taken legal advice on, escalating the controversy further.
The row intensified after Governor Bose supported the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a move he said would restore public confidence, drawing criticism from Banerjee. The MP argued that Bose was a BJP agent, accusing him of maligning West Bengal from the governor's office.
In a sharp rebuke, Banerjee vowed to legally challenge every falsehood from Bose while accusing him of parroting Delhi's political agendas. The political tension between TMC and the BJP-backed governor raises concerns over governance and public trust in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
