Trump Urges GOP to Release Epstein Files in Dramatic U-Turn

President Trump calls for House Republicans to vote on releasing Jeffrey Epstein case files, signaling a reversal after opposing the move. The shift acknowledges bipartisan support for the measure, which may pass the House but faces uncertainty in the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 08:32 IST
Trump Urges GOP to Release Epstein Files in Dramatic U-Turn
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump has urged House Republicans to vote for the release of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. This decision marks a stark reversal from his previous opposition to the proposal.

The president made his announcement on social media shortly after returning from a Florida trip, stating, "We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics." Trump's statement suggests a strategic pivot to align with the growing bipartisan support in the House.

While Democrats and some Republicans advocate for increased transparency by urging the Justice Department to release more documents, the proposal's fate remains uncertain in the Senate. President Trump's shift implies an acknowledgment that the measure will likely pass in the House.

