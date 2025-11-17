Trump Urges Republicans to Unveil Epstein Files Amid Political Tensions
President Donald Trump urged Republicans to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, reversing prior resistance. This move aims to dispel allegations of Trump's ties to Epstein. Trump's stance has sparked tensions within his party, as allies clash over disclosing Epstein-related documents.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on fellow Republicans to vote for releasing files concerning the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reversing his previous stance against the move. Trump's declaration followed House Speaker Mike Johnson's support for a vote to release Justice Department documents related to Epstein.
Trump emphasized transparency, suggesting Republicans have nothing to hide and labeling any related accusations as a 'Democrat Hoax.' This stance has created a divide among Trump's congressional allies, as some suspect withheld documents may reveal connections between Epstein and influential figures.
The controversy extends to internal Republican dynamics, exemplified by Trump's withdrawal of support for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who criticized handling of the Epstein files. Representative Ro Khanna, backing the petition for file release, predicted strong Republican support for the vote.
