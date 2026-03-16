India Grapples With LPG Crisis Amidst Political Tensions and Supply Shortages

The ongoing LPG crisis in India sparked heated debates in Parliament, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of inadequate handling while the government deflects responsibility, citing West Asian conflicts.

Authorities have escalated efforts across states to crack down on illegal hoarding and black marketing of gas cylinders as residents face severe shortages.

Despite assurances of adequate supply chains from the central government, states like Jharkhand report widespread LPG shortages, compelling officials to explore alternative energy sources as a stop-gap solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)