Haryana Rajya Sabha Elections: Vote Secrecy Breach Sparks Political Tensions
The counting of votes for Haryana's Rajya Sabha elections faced delays due to complaints from BJP and Congress about vote secrecy violations, potentially affecting the results. Both parties filed allegations against each other, creating tensions amid election proceedings. The Indian National Lok Dal abstained from voting, reflecting public dissatisfaction with both major parties.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Rajya Sabha elections encountered delays due to disputes over alleged breaches of vote secrecy by both BJP and Congress members. Delayed since 5 p.m., counting of votes was stalled as both parties filed complaints with the Election Commission, alleging impropriety among sitting legislators, intensifying the political fray.
Ahead of the Monday polls, instances of potential vote secrecy violations erupted into allegations. BJP minister Krishan Kumar Bedi pointed fingers at Congress MLAs Bharat Singh Beniwal and Paramvir Singh, stirring controversy ahead of the decisive counting of votes. Meanwhile, Congress targeted BJP's Anil Vij in a similar light.
Complicating the electoral scene, regional party Indian National Lok Dal abstained from the vote, critiquing both ruling and opposition parties. Congress remained optimistic about securing one seat, while BJP backed independent candidate Satish Nandal to possibly tip scales during this closely scrutinized election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Haryana
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- Congress
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