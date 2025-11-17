Left Menu

Vadra and Gandhi Urge NDA to Honor Bihar Election Promises

Robert Vadra urges the NDA government to fulfill its election promises in Bihar. Despite setbacks, Rahul Gandhi pledges to fight for democracy. The NDA secured a large majority, while the opposition calls for fair elections and a review of results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:46 IST
Businessman Robert Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Indian entrepreneur Robert Vadra has called on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to fulfill its campaign promises. Vadra remarked on the formation of the new government and highlighted an emerging movement led by Rahul Gandhi, who plans to rally with young supporters.

Vadra pointed out widespread dissatisfaction among the populace with the election results, voicing concerns about the state of democracy in India. He underlined the urgency of preserving democratic principles, regardless of the election outcome, and joined Rahul and Priyanka in their persistent efforts to bolster constitutional protection.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude to Bihar's voters and critiqued the fairness of the electoral process. On social media, Gandhi reiterated the importance of defending democracy, announcing a post-election performance review by the Congress Party and its allies. Meanwhile, the NDA celebrated a significant victory, winning 202 out of 243 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

