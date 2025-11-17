Tragedy in Saudi Arabia: Indian Pilgrims Lost in Bus Accident

A devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Medinah has claimed the lives of several Indian pilgrims. The incident, involving a collision with an oil tanker, occurred early Monday, causing deep sorrow and loss, particularly for families in Telangana.

Reacting to the tragedy, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his deepest condolences on social media and called upon the Indian government and state authorities to ensure that support and relief reach the affected families promptly.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pledged state intervention by instructing state officials to liaise with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy for immediate relief measures, underscoring the commitment to assist the bereaved families during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)