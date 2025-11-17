Left Menu

A Conservative Surge: Chile's Political Transformation

In Chile's polarising presidential runoff, hard-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast leads against the left-wing Jeannette Jara, as the region trends toward conservatism. Kast promises to tackle crime and illegal immigration, while Jara seeks social expansion. Runoff elections will decide the presidency on December 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:38 IST
A Conservative Surge: Chile's Political Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

As Chile braces for a polarising presidential runoff, Jose Antonio Kast, a hard-right former lawmaker, stands as a frontrunner. He faces Jeannette Jara from the incumbent left-wing government. With 70% of votes gravitating towards right-leaning candidates, Kast's anti-crime and anti-immigration stance resonates in a nation concerned with safety and stability.

Kast's surprise lead originates from securing 24% of the votes, despite his controversial conservative policies, including opposing abortion and same-sex marriage. His message has struck a chord with voters seeking stricter law enforcement and economic growth. Jara, however, focuses on expanding social services while tackling financial and drug crimes.

The upcoming second round on December 14 will determine Chile's new direction amid regional shifts towards conservative leadership. This reflects growing discontent with current socio-economic conditions across Latin America, as hopes for equitable distribution of wealth by left-wing governments have largely fizzled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

Germany Urges Fair Trade Competition in Dialogue with China

 Global
2
Bihar's New Government Set to Take Oath Amidst Grand Ceremony

Bihar's New Government Set to Take Oath Amidst Grand Ceremony

 India
3
Gandhinagar's Crackdown on Illegal Structures

Gandhinagar's Crackdown on Illegal Structures

 India
4
Bangladesh's special tribunal convicts deposed PM Sheikh Hasina in crimes against humanity during last year's student-led protests.

Bangladesh's special tribunal convicts deposed PM Sheikh Hasina in crimes ag...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025