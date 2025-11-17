Crisis in Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina Sentenced and the Struggle for Reform

In a dramatic turn of events, the Bangladeshi judiciary has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death, marking the conclusion of a prolonged trial that held her accountable for a violent crackdown on a student-led uprising in 2024. The sentence adds another layer to the country's ongoing political instability.

Bangladesh has struggled to regain balance since the July 2024 protests, led by 'Students Against Discrimination,' escalated to wide-scale violence and forced Hasina to seek refuge in India. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus now heads an interim government aimed at steering the country toward stability.

Despite commitments to democratic reform, including a proposed referendum on major constitutional changes, Yunus' government faces criticism for excluding Hasina's Awami League from election processes and employing controversial tactics reminiscent of past regimes. As the situation remains tense, questions about Bangladesh's democratic future loom large.