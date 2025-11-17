Britain's Immigration Policy Overhaul: New Asylum Rules Introduced Amid Reform UK Surge

The UK government is set to unveil significant changes to its immigration and asylum policies, marking what is described as the most extensive overhaul in modern history. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood is scheduled to outline reforms aimed at streamlining the process of deporting illegal migrants.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that the reforms are designed to prevent repeated appeals and expedite the removal of those without a legal right to remain in the UK. The changes propose making refugee status temporary and extending the waiting period for permanent settlement.

The move comes as immigration takes center stage in British politics, driven by public concerns over arrivals by small boats from France. Critics argue the proposals risk fostering division within communities, while proponents assert the reforms are necessary to preserve social cohesion and national security.