Allegations Lead to Search Operation at West Bengal Raj Bhavan

In a dramatic response to serious allegations, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose spearheaded a comprehensive search operation at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. This move followed claims by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee, who accused the Governor of harboring criminals and storing weapons within the premises.

The search was conducted with the assistance of Kolkata Police, central forces, and specialized bomb and dog squads. The operation, initiated on the Raj Bhavan's ground floor, was part of a broader effort that involved the Disaster Management and Civil Defence departments. Governor Bose had to cut short his North Bengal visit to lead this initiative personally.

In an unprecedented step, the search operation was live-streamed, and members of civil society and the press were granted access to witness the proceedings. The Governor's actions came in response to Banerjee's allegations made after Bose emphasized the importance of revising electoral rolls to ensure a clean election process. Bose is now consulting legal experts following the TMC MP's claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)