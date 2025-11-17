Left Menu

Kasyanov and Guriev: From Leadership to 'Extremists'

Russia's financial authority has designated former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and economist Sergei Guriev as 'extremists and terrorists'. Following their public opposition to the Kremlin, Kasyanov and Guriev have faced escalating governmental scrutiny, with charges recently leading to their inclusion on a blacklist targeting dissenters.

Updated: 17-11-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, Russia's financial watchdog has categorized former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and noted economist Sergei Guriev as 'extremists and terrorists', according to its latest updates. The move reflects an intensification of governmental measures against dissent.

Mikhail Kasyanov, who served as Russia's Prime Minister during President Vladimir Putin's initial tenure, fell out of favor after openly opposing the Kremlin. After being dismissed from his role in February 2004, he actively criticized Russian policies, notably expressing disapproval of the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Sergei Guriev, once the chief economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, is currently the dean of the London Business School. His inclusion alongside Kasyanov highlights the broadening scope of Russian state actions against perceived opponents.

