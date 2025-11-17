Bihar Assembly Elections: Shifts in Demographics and Professional Backgrounds

The Bihar assembly elections have resulted in notable demographic shifts among the newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Female representation saw a slight rise, with women now making up 12 per cent of the lawmakers, an increase from the previous session.

Amidst this, a significant number of the new MLAs lack college degrees, reflecting varied educational backgrounds. Additionally, the average age has increased, with a rise in members aged 55 and above. This election cycle demonstrates the evolving political and educational landscape within Bihar's legislative body.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a sweeping victory, securing 202 out of the 243 seats, decimating the opposition, Mahagathbandhan. The election results underscore the NDA's stronghold and effective political strategy. The MLAs largely come from professions such as politics, social work, and agriculture, which are the most common fields represented in the assembly.

