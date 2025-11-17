Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Elections: Shifts in Demographics and Professional Backgrounds

The recent Bihar assembly elections revealed shifts in the demographic and educational makeup of its members. Female representation saw a marginal increase, while MLA qualifications varied greatly, with a significant portion lacking college degrees. The ruling NDA secured a significant victory, highlighting the political landscape's evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:25 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: Shifts in Demographics and Professional Backgrounds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar assembly elections have resulted in notable demographic shifts among the newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Female representation saw a slight rise, with women now making up 12 per cent of the lawmakers, an increase from the previous session.

Amidst this, a significant number of the new MLAs lack college degrees, reflecting varied educational backgrounds. Additionally, the average age has increased, with a rise in members aged 55 and above. This election cycle demonstrates the evolving political and educational landscape within Bihar's legislative body.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a sweeping victory, securing 202 out of the 243 seats, decimating the opposition, Mahagathbandhan. The election results underscore the NDA's stronghold and effective political strategy. The MLAs largely come from professions such as politics, social work, and agriculture, which are the most common fields represented in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forging Future-Ready Energy Ties: India-Japan Collaboration Intensifies

Forging Future-Ready Energy Ties: India-Japan Collaboration Intensifies

 India
2
Fierce Competition Heats Up in Latur and Nanded Local Elections

Fierce Competition Heats Up in Latur and Nanded Local Elections

 India
3
Delhi University's Scandal and Red Fort Blast Probe Reveal Deep Entrenchments

Delhi University's Scandal and Red Fort Blast Probe Reveal Deep Entrenchment...

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Gear Up for Strategic Summit

Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Gear Up for Strategic Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025