November Turnaround: The Karnataka Cabinet Dynamics

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his adherence to the Congress high command's decision regarding a potential cabinet reshuffle, emphasizing his past insistence on completing 2.5 years in office before such a change.

Meetings with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and earlier discussions with Rahul Gandhi have fueled speculations about political shifts in the state, especially with the so-called 'November revolution' and talk of a power-sharing agreement.

Siddaramaiah also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss state issues like flood relief and AIIMS establishment, underlining that the meeting was devoid of political discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)