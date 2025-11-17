Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for Special Electoral Roll Revision Ahead of 2026 Elections

The Election Commission of India has ordered a Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam, set to be finalized by February 10, 2026. This effort aims to ensure a clean, updated voter list, with special consideration for Assamese citizenship provisions. The Assam government supports this initiative wholeheartedly.

Updated: 17-11-2025 21:08 IST
The Election Commission of India has directed a Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam, scheduling the final publication of the voter list for February 10, 2026. The unique socio-political landscape of Assam necessitates this critical measure to update and maintain accurate electoral records.

This Special Revision is an advanced method situated between an annual summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision approach. Unlike previous procedures, this initiative requires booth-level officers to verify elector details using pre-filled registers for house-to-house verification, strengthening the electoral roll's accuracy and credibility.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has endorsed this decision, pledging full governmental cooperation to uphold transparency and reliability in the process. Special provisions for Assam citizenship are observed, and existing D-Voter records remain unaltered pending decisions from competent legal tribunals.

