Iraq's Election Winds: Sudani's List Leads the Race

Iraq's final election results were confirmed, placing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's list at the forefront with 46 seats in the 329-member parliament. Despite this outcome, forming a new government remains a distant prospect as parties negotiate to secure a majority.

Iraq confirmed its final election results on Monday, highlighting the leading position of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's political list, which secured 46 seats in the 329-member parliament, according to the election commission.

The results indicate a significant stride for Sudani, but the formation of a new government could be delayed as political parties engage in negotiations to build a majority coalition.

This outcome underscores the complexities of Iraq's political landscape, where achieving consensus remains a challenging endeavor amid diverse political interests.

