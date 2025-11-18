Iraq's Election Winds: Sudani's List Leads the Race

Iraq confirmed its final election results on Monday, highlighting the leading position of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's political list, which secured 46 seats in the 329-member parliament, according to the election commission.

The results indicate a significant stride for Sudani, but the formation of a new government could be delayed as political parties engage in negotiations to build a majority coalition.

This outcome underscores the complexities of Iraq's political landscape, where achieving consensus remains a challenging endeavor amid diverse political interests.

