Trump Considers F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

In a significant foreign policy decision, President Trump is said to be leaning towards approving the sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. This development comes as part of ongoing discussions with Saudi leadership.

The President is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House to deliberate further on the matter. According to a senior White House official, who spoke anonymously, Trump is expected to express his inclination to support the deal during their meeting on Tuesday.

Confirming this, sources reported ongoing communications, highlighting America's strategic alliance with Saudi Arabia. The decisive meeting could influence future defense trades between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)