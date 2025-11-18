Left Menu

Trump Considers F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating backing the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. A senior White House official explained Trump's decision would be discussed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their meeting, with a final decision expected following their conversation.

In a significant foreign policy decision, President Trump is said to be leaning towards approving the sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. This development comes as part of ongoing discussions with Saudi leadership.

The President is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House to deliberate further on the matter. According to a senior White House official, who spoke anonymously, Trump is expected to express his inclination to support the deal during their meeting on Tuesday.

Confirming this, sources reported ongoing communications, highlighting America's strategic alliance with Saudi Arabia. The decisive meeting could influence future defense trades between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

