North Korea Condemns US-South Korea Joint Fact Sheet

North Korea criticized the recent joint fact sheet released by the United States and South Korea, claiming it solidifies their adversarial approach toward North Korea. In response, North Korea announced it would undertake countermeasures, as reported by state media KCNA.

Updated: 18-11-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:53 IST
In a sharp rebuke on Tuesday, North Korea condemned a new joint fact sheet issued by the United States and South Korea, which Pyongyang argues underscores a confrontational stance by the two allies.

According to North Korean state media KCNA, the document, announced last week, represents a deepening of hostile policies against North Korea, prompting the regime to plan countermeasures.

This development highlights escalating tensions in the region, as North Korea perceives increased political and military pressure from longstanding adversaries.

