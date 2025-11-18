Misconduct Allegations Cloud Trump-Linked Prosecutor's Case Against Comey

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has found evidence of misconduct in the criminal case against former FBI chief James Comey. The case was prosecuted by a federal attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump. Judge William Fitzpatrick highlighted substantial legal errors in the presentation of evidence to the grand jury.

The charges against Comey, a vocal critic of Trump, have drawn criticism as potentially being politically motivated. Comey was charged in September with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation. He has pleaded not guilty and is seeking to have the charges dismissed, labeling them as a result of Trump's personal grudges.

Judge Fitzpatrick ordered the release of grand jury materials to Comey's defense, an unusual step justified by the need to protect the rights of the accused. This decision sheds light on concerns over the integrity of the proceedings, including accusations of government misconduct and breach of Justice Department norms for political independence.

