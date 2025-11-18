Misconduct Allegations Cloud Trump-Linked Prosecutor's Case Against Comey
A U.S. judge discovered potential misconduct in the case against James Comey, brought by a prosecutor aligned with Donald Trump. The judge ordered grand jury materials be handed to Comey's defense, citing significant errors and questioning the case's integrity and political motivations.
In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has found evidence of misconduct in the criminal case against former FBI chief James Comey. The case was prosecuted by a federal attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump. Judge William Fitzpatrick highlighted substantial legal errors in the presentation of evidence to the grand jury.
The charges against Comey, a vocal critic of Trump, have drawn criticism as potentially being politically motivated. Comey was charged in September with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation. He has pleaded not guilty and is seeking to have the charges dismissed, labeling them as a result of Trump's personal grudges.
Judge Fitzpatrick ordered the release of grand jury materials to Comey's defense, an unusual step justified by the need to protect the rights of the accused. This decision sheds light on concerns over the integrity of the proceedings, including accusations of government misconduct and breach of Justice Department norms for political independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
House Pushes for Justice Department Transparency on Epstein Case
Justice Department's Indictment of James Comey Under Scrutiny for Missteps
Justice Department Launches Probe Into Epstein's Connections Amid Political Tensions
Justice Department Under Pressure: Trump Targets Epstein's Ties with Clinton, JPMorgan
Judicial Pushback: The U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Inquiry