Justice Department Probes Iran's Use of Binance

The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated an investigation into the possibility that Iran exploited the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to evade U.S. sanctions, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The inquiry is examining how Iran might have used Binance's platform to facilitate transactions that bypass sanctions regulations.

This development underscores growing concerns about the role of cryptocurrency exchanges in potentially illicit financial activities, prompting regulators to tighten scrutiny on such platforms.

