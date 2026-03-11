Left Menu

Justice Department Probes Iran's Use of Binance

The Justice Department is investigating allegations that Iran may have used the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, to circumvent U.S. sanctions. The probe, reported by The Wall Street Journal, explores how the platform's services might have facilitated these transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:39 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated an investigation into the possibility that Iran exploited the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to evade U.S. sanctions, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The inquiry is examining how Iran might have used Binance's platform to facilitate transactions that bypass sanctions regulations.

This development underscores growing concerns about the role of cryptocurrency exchanges in potentially illicit financial activities, prompting regulators to tighten scrutiny on such platforms.

