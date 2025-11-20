Trump says Democrats who told US military to refuse illegal orders deserve death
President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed Democratic lawmakers who told members of U.S. military they must refuse any illegal orders, calling them traitors and saying they should face the death penalty.
President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed Democratic lawmakers who told members of U.S. military they must refuse any illegal orders, calling them traitors and saying they should face the death penalty. Trump reposted an article about a video released Tuesday by six Democratic lawmakers who served in the military or in the intelligence community. "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" the Republican president wrote in a Truth Social post.
"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country," Trump wrote in an earlier post. "Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???" The Democratic lawmakers include Senators Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Iraq war veteran and Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy veteran, as well as Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan.
