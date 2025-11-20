Left Menu

Trump says Democrats who told US military to refuse illegal orders deserve death

President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed Democratic lawmakers who told members of U.S. military they must refuse any illegal orders, calling them traitors and saying they should face the death penalty. "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" the Republican president wrote in a Truth Social post. "This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country," Trump wrote in an earlier post.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:23 IST
"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country," Trump wrote in an earlier post. "Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???" The Democratic lawmakers include Senators Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Iraq war veteran and Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy veteran, as well as Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan.

"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country," Trump wrote in an earlier post. "Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???" The Democratic lawmakers include Senators Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Iraq war veteran and Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy veteran, as well as Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

