BJYM to organise 10-day march to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM will organise a 10-day march to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, its president Tejasvi Surya said on Thursday. The march will familiarise participants with Patels ideas and include various activities aimed at encouraging unity and national commitment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:57 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will organise a 10-day march to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, its president Tejasvi Surya said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, Surya said that from November 26, Constitution Day, to December 6, two youths from each district in the country will take part in the march from Karamsad to Kevadia in Gujarat where Sardar Patel's gigantic statue stands. "The march will familiarise participants with Patel's ideas and include various activities aimed at encouraging unity and national commitment. The effort seeks to support young people who want to contribute through areas such as research and industry," he said.

BJYM Maharashtra in-charge and BJP state general secretary Vikrant Patil, BJYM national office-bearers Varun Zaveri, Rohan Saigal and Devansh Shah, and BJYM state general secretary Nikhil Chavan were present on this occasion.

Vikrant Patil said that for the planned march, two workers from each district in Maharashtra will assemble in Mumbai and Nagpur, from where they will proceed to Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

