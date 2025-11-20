Left Menu

South African president says US now wants to reverse its boycott and join G20 summit

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:03 IST
South African president says US now wants to reverse its boycott and join G20 summit
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The United States government has indicated that it has had a ''change of mind'' and wants to participate at the Group of 20 summit in South Africa in a reverse of its boycott, the South African president said Thursday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the summit host country had received communication from the US at ''the 11th hour'' and was now working on the logistics to accommodate the US.

US President Donald Trump had announced that his administration would boycott the two-day meeting of rich and developing nations in Johannesburg that opens on Saturday. Trump has said the US was boycotting over his claims that Ramaphosa's government is violently persecuting a white minority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
2
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
3
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan
4
Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling trolls

Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025