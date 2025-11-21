Left Menu

US president's son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

According to sources, Donald Trump Jr visited Vantara, brainchild of Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani, on the invitation of the Ambani family.He took a round of the sprawling wildlife facility with Anant Ambani and also visited a few temples in the area, sources added.

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:02 IST
Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, on Thursday visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat. According to sources, Donald Trump Jr visited Vantara, brainchild of Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani, on the invitation of the Ambani family.

He took a round of the sprawling wildlife facility with Anant Ambani and also visited a few temples in the area, sources added. Earlier during the day, Donald Trump Jr visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

