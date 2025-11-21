New Nitish Kumar cabinet full of corrupts, criminals, alleges Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday alleged that the new cabinet of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar was full of corrupt and criminal leaders.

Speaking to reporters after a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran, Kishor also said his party will launch the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' on January 15, during which Jan Suraaj Party workers will visit all houses in the state.

''The new cabinet of Nitish Kumar, which took oath on Thursday, is full of corrupts and criminals. I must say that this council of ministers is a slap in the face of the people of Bihar. It's like rubbing salt on the wound as several corrupt leaders were inducted,'' he alleged, days after drubbing in the recently held assembly elections in the state.

Kishor claimed the leaders inducted into the cabinet indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Kumar are least concerned about Bihar.

''They have purchased votes by transferring Rs 10,000 into the bank account of more than 1 crore women. Now, they have no concern for the state or the people,'' he alleged.

''If I am saying anything wrong, the state government can put me behind bars,'' he added.

Kishor claimed the government diverted funds from the state's contingency fund and a grant from the World Bank for the cash transfer scheme.

''Now, we will ensure that women get Rs 2 lakh as promised by the NDA ahead of the polls,'' he said.

Kishore said as part of the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra', Jan Suraaj Party workers, including him, will visit every house in the state.

''We will visit all houses in the state over 15-18 months and create awareness among the people about the misdeeds of this government. The organisation of the Jan Suraaj Party will be strengthened before the campaign starts,'' he said.

The former poll strategist said he will donate 90 per cent of his income over the next five years for the party's campaign.

''Besides, whatever assets I have acquired in the last 20 years, except my Delhi house, I will donate those for the party,'' he said.

''Now, I request the people of Bihar to donate just Rs 1,000 to the party on a yearly basis. I will not meet anyone who doesn't donate this amount to the party,'' he said.

Kishor said he believes in Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of patience and perseverance.

''We will change the government. They tried to break our morale in this election. We will fight and win,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)