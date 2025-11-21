Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:55 IST
March in Ranchi to mark 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel
A march was held in Ranchi on Friday as part of the year-long celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister Vallabhbhai Patel.

Accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth, Governor Santosh Gangwar flagged off the 'Sardar @ 150 Unity March' from the Raj Bhavan.

Gangwar said Patel unified 562 princely states, an achievement that continues to inspire.

''His work conveys the message that unity is our greatest strength,'' he said.

A pledge was also administered on the occasion, urging people to use indigenous goods.

Seth said Patel's tireless efforts resulted in the unification of India, but he did not receive the honour and respect he truly deserved.

''It is PM Narendra Modi who ensured his legacy was duly recognised by constructing the Statue of Unity in Gujarat,'' he said.

''Through this march, we renew our pledge for a self-reliant India, promote 'swadeshi', say 'no to drugs', and send a message that 140 crore Indians stand united for the development of the nation,'' he added.

Hundreds of school and college students participated in the march, which concluded at the OTC Grounds.

Before the march was flagged off, traditional dance performances, including Paika and Jhumar, were staged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

