UPDATE 1-Trump officials prepare for potential cabinet shakeup after one-year mark, CNN reports

The White House is preparing for possible turnover in the cabinet after U.S. President Donald Trump reaches the one-year mark of his term, potentially shaking up his otherwise stable team of secretaries, CNN reported on Friday, citing multiple people familiar with the discussions.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. At least one agency that could see a leadership change is the Department of Homeland Security, CNN reported.

The Department of Energy, led by Chris Wright, a former Colorado fracking executive whose ties with the White House have reportedly frayed in recent months, may also be affected, the report added. Officials stressed that no decisions have been made and the cabinet is expected to remain unchanged at least through early next year, the report added.

Trump returned to office in January for his second term. His first administration saw several high-profile departures, including secretaries of state and defense, often following policy clashes or personal disagreements with the president.

