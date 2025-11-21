UPDATE 1-Kremlin says US has yet to discuss its Ukraine peace plan in detail with Moscow

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia had not yet received anything official from the United States about a 28-point U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, but it was ready to negotiate.

Washington has presented Kyiv with the plan which Ukrainian officials say they are studying. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow and Washington were not yet discussing the proposals in detail, but that contacts were taking place.

"There are certain ideas on the American side, but nothing substantive is currently being discussed. We are completely open - we maintain our openness to peace negotiations," Peskov told reporters. Peskov said Russian battlefield advances were shrinking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's options.

"The effective work of the Russian armed forces should convince Zelenskiy and his regime that it is better to negotiate and do so now. It's better to do this right now, rather than later. His room for decision-making is shrinking as he loses territory during the offensive actions of the Russian armed forces," he said. Continuing the war was "pointless and dangerous" for Ukraine, Peskov said. "The (Ukrainian) regime must make a responsible decision. Do it now and assume responsibility."

Zelenskiy has acknowledged receiving the U.S. plan but has not commented directly on its contents. He posted overnight on Telegram that Ukraine was "ready for constructive, honest and prompt work".

