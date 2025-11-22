G20 Summit Unites in Face of US Boycott
At the G20 Summit in South Africa, leaders chose to adopt a declaration at the outset amidst a US boycott over a diplomatic rift. The meeting, the first of its kind in Africa, focused on aiding poor countries with climate change, debt reduction, and green energy transitions.
The G20 Summit in South Africa broke new ground by adopting a leaders' declaration right at the start. This decision came amid a diplomatic rift with the United States, which chose to boycott the event. The US absence didn't deter other members from moving forward together.
Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, confirmed the unanimous adoption of the declaration. The summit's ambitious agenda included tackling climate change, reducing foreign debt for poorer nations, and promoting green energy transitions.
Despite US pressure against adopting a declaration, the summit proceeded smoothly. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed regret over the US absence but insisted on the importance of engagement and collaboration. South Africa, holding the G20 presidency, set a progressive agenda, aiming to counter growing global inequalities.
