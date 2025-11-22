Political Unrest and Horse Trading: A Crisis in Karnataka

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday claimed that 'horse trading' of Congress MLAs is currently underway in Karnataka amid an alleged power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Joshi suggested that Shivakumar's visit to jailed MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and K C Veerendra in Bengaluru Central Prison was a strategic move to secure their allegiance. He alleged that both camps are vying for power, resulting in a scenario where MLAs are being 'purchased' for their support.

The minister criticized Karnataka's administrative collapse, highlighting issues such as poor management in the face of excessive rains and deteriorating road infrastructure. Joshi also refuted Siddaramaiah's claims regarding a maize price drop due to imports, labeling the figures provided by the chief minister as incorrect and unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)