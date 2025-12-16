CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi's MGNREGA Changes
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the Modi-led government's efforts to alter MGNREGA, accusing it of being anti-poor and anti-federal. He criticized the proposed VB-G RAM G Bill 2025, set to replace MGNREGA, and called for a statewide protest against these changes, emphasizing their negative impact on rural employment.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing critique against the Modi-led union government over efforts to change the MGNREGA scheme. He accused the government of exhibiting anti-poor policies and harboring animosity towards Mahatma Gandhi.
In a public statement, Siddaramaiah highlighted how the proposed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025 aims to replace MGNREGA, transferring nearly 40% of costs to state governments. He called this a part of an 'anti-federal' approach.
The CM suggested a 'Ministry of Name Change,' criticizing Modi for renaming UPA-launched schemes without enhancing them. He urged beneficiaries and Congress supporters to oppose this decision, warning of a potential rise in social inequality and migrant labor.
