CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi's MGNREGA Changes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing critique against the Modi-led union government over efforts to change the MGNREGA scheme. He accused the government of exhibiting anti-poor policies and harboring animosity towards Mahatma Gandhi.

In a public statement, Siddaramaiah highlighted how the proposed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025 aims to replace MGNREGA, transferring nearly 40% of costs to state governments. He called this a part of an 'anti-federal' approach.

The CM suggested a 'Ministry of Name Change,' criticizing Modi for renaming UPA-launched schemes without enhancing them. He urged beneficiaries and Congress supporters to oppose this decision, warning of a potential rise in social inequality and migrant labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)