BJP Criticizes TMC MLA's Babri Masjid Remarks Amid Rising Communal Tensions
BJP leaders have criticized TMC MLA Humayun Kabir over his controversial remarks about laying the foundation for a Babri Masjid, accusing TMC of stirring communal tensions to secure Muslim votes. BJP asserts that public sentiment favors development over communal issues, citing Bihar's recent election results.
BJP leaders launched sharp criticism against TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday for his contentious comments regarding the foundation laying of a Babri Masjid. The BJP accused the TMC of inciting communal tensions as its political influence diminishes in West Bengal.
Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, emphasized in Ranchi that TMC's rhetoric stems from fears of electoral defeat, noting that development, not communal politics, resonates with the public. Seth's statement followed Kabir's call to commemorate the Babri Masjid incident in Murshidabad district.
Seth also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming her administration relies on communal issues for political leverage. Citing Bihar's election results, he argued that national sentiment favors development. BJP's RP Singh echoed these sentiments, condemning TMC's strategy of divisive politics for electoral gain.
