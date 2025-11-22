Left Menu

BJP Criticizes TMC MLA's Babri Masjid Remarks Amid Rising Communal Tensions

BJP leaders have criticized TMC MLA Humayun Kabir over his controversial remarks about laying the foundation for a Babri Masjid, accusing TMC of stirring communal tensions to secure Muslim votes. BJP asserts that public sentiment favors development over communal issues, citing Bihar's recent election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:13 IST
BJP Criticizes TMC MLA's Babri Masjid Remarks Amid Rising Communal Tensions
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and BJP leader RP Singh (Left to Right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders launched sharp criticism against TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday for his contentious comments regarding the foundation laying of a Babri Masjid. The BJP accused the TMC of inciting communal tensions as its political influence diminishes in West Bengal.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, emphasized in Ranchi that TMC's rhetoric stems from fears of electoral defeat, noting that development, not communal politics, resonates with the public. Seth's statement followed Kabir's call to commemorate the Babri Masjid incident in Murshidabad district.

Seth also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming her administration relies on communal issues for political leverage. Citing Bihar's election results, he argued that national sentiment favors development. BJP's RP Singh echoed these sentiments, condemning TMC's strategy of divisive politics for electoral gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
2
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global
3
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
4
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025