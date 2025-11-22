Left Menu

COP30's Pivotal Roadmaps on Fossil Fuels and Forests

COP30 President Correa do Lago announced plans to publish 'roadmaps' addressing crucial topics like fossil fuels and forests due to a lack of consensus at global climate talks. This approach appeases developing nations by aiming to tackle primary concerns effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:16 IST
Correa do Lago
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a strategic move to address pressing climate issues, COP30 President Correa do Lago announced on Saturday that roadmaps focusing on fossil fuels and forest sustainability would be published. These plans aim to bypass the deadlock at global climate talks where no consensus had been reached.

President Correa do Lago emphasized the significance of these roadmaps, particularly as a tailored response to the major concerns of developing nations. By concentrating on these areas, the presidency hopes to bridge gaps and foster a more inclusive dialogue on climate action.

This initiative underscores the ongoing challenges in reaching global agreements on climate issues and highlights the need for innovative approaches to ensure all voices are heard, particularly those of less economically developed countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

