Tharoor Applauds Trump-Mamdani Meeting: A Lesson in Democracy

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the meeting between US President Donald Trump and NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, highlighting it as an example of democracy in action. BJP responded by hoping Rahul Gandhi takes note. Tharoor urged for more cooperation post-elections in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commended the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as a model of democratic engagement. He expressed the hope that similar cooperation would become more common in Indian politics.

The meeting, which took place at the White House, followed months of intense campaigning. Trump described their discussions as "very productive," expressing optimism about Mamdani's potential to effectively lead New York City.

Tharoor reposted on social media, advocating for political rivals to collaborate for the nation's benefit post-elections. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla appreciated Tharoor's remarks and encouraged Rahul Gandhi to heed the message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

