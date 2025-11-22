Tharoor Applauds Trump-Mamdani Meeting: A Lesson in Democracy
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the meeting between US President Donald Trump and NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, highlighting it as an example of democracy in action. BJP responded by hoping Rahul Gandhi takes note. Tharoor urged for more cooperation post-elections in Indian politics.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commended the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as a model of democratic engagement. He expressed the hope that similar cooperation would become more common in Indian politics.
The meeting, which took place at the White House, followed months of intense campaigning. Trump described their discussions as "very productive," expressing optimism about Mamdani's potential to effectively lead New York City.
Tharoor reposted on social media, advocating for political rivals to collaborate for the nation's benefit post-elections. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla appreciated Tharoor's remarks and encouraged Rahul Gandhi to heed the message.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Simran Shines: India's Rising Judoka Clinches Bronze at Hong Kong Senior Asian Cup
Anahat Singh Triumphs at Indian Open 2025 with Thrilling Victory
Bihar BJP Chief Criticizes Congress's 'Vote Chor' Rally
Revamping India's Labor Laws: Empowering Workers and Modernizing Framework
India's G20 Push: Critical Minerals and Global Resilience