Trump Administration's Backup Tariff Plans

The Trump administration is considering backup strategies to quickly replace tariffs if the Supreme Court overturns them. These strategies involve invoking sections of the Trade Act that allow the president to impose duties independently, according to reports from Bloomberg News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:21 IST
The Trump administration is preparing alternative strategies should the Supreme Court invalidate any of its significant tariff implementations. Bloomberg News, citing insider sources, suggests the administration aims to rapidly reinstate the levies if necessary.

Among the strategies under consideration are the employment of Section 301 and Section 122 of the Trade Act. These provisions empower the president to unilaterally impose duties, offering a potential path to maintain or adjust tariffs despite legal challenges.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the details of the Bloomberg report at the time of publication, leaving some uncertainty around the administration's specific contingency plans.

