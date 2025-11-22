Modi's Dynamic Diplomacy: Strengthening Global Alliances at G20

In Johannesburg at the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant discussions with global leaders, reinforcing India's international alliances. Key talks focused on bilateral partnerships and collaborative efforts for global prosperity.

Modi's meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the drive to boost the India-UK partnership and diversify India-Malaysia cooperation respectively. His discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed the strong ties serving global interests.

Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Brazilian President Lula da Silva had productive engagements with Modi on deepening economic linkages and enhancing trade and cultural connections. Modi also championed a new G20 initiative to tackle global issues and expressed gratitude to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for hosting the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)