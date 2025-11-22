Left Menu

Modi's Dynamic Diplomacy: Strengthening Global Alliances at G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with multiple world leaders at the G20 Summit in South Africa. He emphasized shared commitments to global progress and prosperity through discussions with leaders from the UK, Malaysia, France, South Korea, Brazil, and the UN, highlighting strengthened partnerships across various domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:24 IST
Modi's Dynamic Diplomacy: Strengthening Global Alliances at G20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In Johannesburg at the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant discussions with global leaders, reinforcing India's international alliances. Key talks focused on bilateral partnerships and collaborative efforts for global prosperity.

Modi's meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the drive to boost the India-UK partnership and diversify India-Malaysia cooperation respectively. His discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed the strong ties serving global interests.

Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Brazilian President Lula da Silva had productive engagements with Modi on deepening economic linkages and enhancing trade and cultural connections. Modi also championed a new G20 initiative to tackle global issues and expressed gratitude to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for hosting the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

