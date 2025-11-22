Left Menu

Change on the Horizon: West Bengal's Political Shift Looms

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar predicts that the TMC will lose power in West Bengal after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, suggesting widespread support for change among citizens. Majumdar highlights the deletion of unauthorized voters' names and anticipates political repercussions during upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:17 IST
Union minister Sukanta Majumdar has announced that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to lose its grip on power in West Bengal following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls. Speaking at a Parivartan Yatra in the Mohanpur area of Paschim Medinipur, Majumdar suggested that public sentiment favors a political shift.

Majumdar pointed out that the SIR has gained support among legitimate residents, while facing opposition from TMC leaders. According to him, the process will remove the names of many unauthorized voters, who allegedly obtained official documents with TMC assistance, potentially altering the upcoming assembly elections.

Describing a dwindling support base for Mamata Banerjee's party, Majumdar expressed confidence that the BJP will lead the charge for change. He assured that those who committed political violence under TMC rule will be held accountable once election results are in, asserting that the response from West Bengal will be democratic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

