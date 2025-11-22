Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes Supreme Court's Opinion on Governors' Powers

The CPI(M) has expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's advisory opinion on Governors' powers, claiming it lacks constitutional checks on Governors' arbitrary actions. The party argues that it fails to protect states' rights and may enhance the Centre's over-centralization of power by granting Governors discretionary authority.

CPI(M) Criticizes Supreme Court's Opinion on Governors' Powers
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed its dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's advisory opinion regarding Governors' powers under Article 200 of the Constitution. The party alleged that the Supreme Court's stand fails to incorporate necessary constitutional checks, which would prevent Governors from acting as political extensions of the Centre.

The CPI(M) underscored that the decision could exacerbate the infringement on states' rights, particularly in opposition-ruled states, by permitting Governors' discretionary power over state legislation with no set time constraints. This move, they argue, bolsters the Centre's creeping over-centralization of authority.

Moreover, the CPI(M) criticized the advisory opinion for suggesting that Governors are not compelled to assent to legislation passed by state legislatures even after a second adoption, potentially allowing indefinite delays. The party highlighted the Supreme Court's assertion that dialogue between Governors and legislatures is essential, although it acknowledged the limited judicial recourse available in cases of Governor inaction.

