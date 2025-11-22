Macron Calls for Reassessment of U.S. Peace Plan in Ukraine-Russia War

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed cautious optimism regarding a U.S.-proposed peace plan aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, labeling it a "good basis for work." However, he insisted that the plan urgently needs reassessment, with European involvement playing a vital role.

Speaking at the G20 summit in South Africa, Macron pointed out that the current peace proposal includes elements closely tied to European interests, such as sovereignty and security guarantees, which were not negotiated with Europe's input.

He asserted that critical issues, including frozen assets and Ukraine's European integration, necessitate closer consultation with both European leaders and NATO members to effectuate a viable peace strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)