PM Modi's Diplomatic Overture at G20: Building Global Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several global leaders during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, engaging in discussions to strengthen bilateral and mutual interests. Modi emphasized partnerships with nations like the UK, France, Korea, and Brazil, while highlighting collaborations in trade, culture, and global development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 00:58 IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, engaged with a host of world leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. These meetings focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and mutual interests.

Modi expressed positive sentiments about his discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Macron, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, emphasizing India's commitment to boosting trade and cultural ties. Additionally, the prime minister's meetings with the leaders of Angola, Singapore, Vietnam, Germany, and Ethiopia underscored India's strategic partnerships in trade and technology.

Prime Minister Modi also met with key figures such as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The summit culminated with Modi calling for a rethinking of global development parameters and proposing initiatives to tackle pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

