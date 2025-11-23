Celebrating Om Birla's Unifying Leadership in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, acknowledging his dedication to making Parliament both productive and people-focused. Modi praised Birla's calm leadership and commitment to strengthening legislative processes and fostering constructive debate as widely respected attributes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, marking his birthday with high praise for his role in Parliament.
Modi lauded Birla, citing his commendable attributes of calm leadership and a unifying presence in the House. Birla's dedication to enhancing legislative processes and fostering constructive debate was highlighted by the Prime Minister through a post on social media platform X.
As the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla has been instrumental in making Parliament more productive and people-centric, earning widespread respect for upholding its dignity.
