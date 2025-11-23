Celebrating Om Birla's Unifying Leadership in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, marking his birthday with high praise for his role in Parliament.

Modi lauded Birla, citing his commendable attributes of calm leadership and a unifying presence in the House. Birla's dedication to enhancing legislative processes and fostering constructive debate was highlighted by the Prime Minister through a post on social media platform X.

As the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla has been instrumental in making Parliament more productive and people-centric, earning widespread respect for upholding its dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)