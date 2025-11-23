Left Menu

Celebrating Om Birla's Unifying Leadership in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, acknowledging his dedication to making Parliament both productive and people-focused. Modi praised Birla's calm leadership and commitment to strengthening legislative processes and fostering constructive debate as widely respected attributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:58 IST
Celebrating Om Birla's Unifying Leadership in Parliament
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, marking his birthday with high praise for his role in Parliament.

Modi lauded Birla, citing his commendable attributes of calm leadership and a unifying presence in the House. Birla's dedication to enhancing legislative processes and fostering constructive debate was highlighted by the Prime Minister through a post on social media platform X.

As the 17th Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla has been instrumental in making Parliament more productive and people-centric, earning widespread respect for upholding its dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Israel: Catalyzing Economic Partnerships and Innovation Synergies

India and Israel: Catalyzing Economic Partnerships and Innovation Synergies

 Israel
2
CJI Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Beyond Government Decisions

CJI Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Beyond Government Decisions

 India
3
Europe's Revised Ukraine Peace Plan Challenges US Proposals

Europe's Revised Ukraine Peace Plan Challenges US Proposals

 Belgium
4
Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago

Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025