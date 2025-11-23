US-Nigerian Collaboration: Countering Violence against Christians

The Trump administration is actively working with Nigeria to curb violence against Christians, marking a strategic shift as President Trump indicated the possibility of military action. A senior State Department official emphasized a comprehensive approach, involving economic support, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic tools.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Nigeria's national security adviser, outlining measures to stop the violence. This contrasts with Trump's ultimatum to Nigeria about halting aid if Christian persecution persists. Efforts align with Trump's promise to avoid extended foreign entanglements, although US military presence in Africa has been reduced.

Meanwhile, the complex situation involves attacks by militant groups like Boko Haram on both Christians and Muslims, compounded by conflicts between herders and farmers, as well as banditry. Experts critique the limitations of military interventions without Nigeria's collaboration and stress a need for multifaceted strategies including economic and interfaith partnerships.

