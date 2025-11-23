AIADMK Plans Key Meeting for Executive Committee and General Council

The AIADMK is gearing up for a significant meeting involving its executive committee and general council, slated for December 10 in Vanagaram, Chennai. These discussions, announced by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, aim to address key issues facing the party. The meeting will proceed according to party rules, with special invites going out to members and other stakeholders, ensuring their participation in shaping the party's future direction.

Leading the meeting will be AIADMK presidium chairman A Tamilmagan Hussain, whose role will be crucial in managing the proceedings that are expected to delve into strategic decisions affecting the party's trajectory. The meeting follows the party's constitutional guidelines, indicative of AIADMK's adherence to its foundational principles.

The notification signals the party's commitment to structured and organized dialogue within its ranks, fostering a collective approach to navigating the political landscape. This move comes at a critical time, as the party positions itself for upcoming political challenges, reinforcing its internal cohesion and strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)