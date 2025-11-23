AIMIM Chief Owaisi Pledges Cooperation with Bihar NDA—Conditional on Justice and Communal Harmony

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed potential support for Bihar's ruling NDA government, contingent upon the administration fostering justice in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal area and avoiding communal discord.

During a two-day visit to Seemanchal, Owaisi underscored AIMIM's commitment to advocating for not just Muslims but also Dalits and tribals, cautioning the NDA against neglecting the region in favor of more developed areas such as Patna and Rajgir.

The Hyderabad MP also took a swipe at the RJD, criticizing its reliance on the MY (Muslim-Yadav) electoral strategy and warning that it may no longer effectively counter the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)