AIMIM Chief Owaisi Pledges Cooperation with Bihar NDA—Conditional on Justice and Communal Harmony
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi promised cooperation to Bihar's NDA government if justice is served to the Seemanchal region and communalism is avoided. Visiting Seemanchal, he criticized RJD and highlighted the neglect towards the region. Owaisi emphasized AIMIM's fight for all communities, not only Muslims.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed potential support for Bihar's ruling NDA government, contingent upon the administration fostering justice in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal area and avoiding communal discord.
During a two-day visit to Seemanchal, Owaisi underscored AIMIM's commitment to advocating for not just Muslims but also Dalits and tribals, cautioning the NDA against neglecting the region in favor of more developed areas such as Patna and Rajgir.
The Hyderabad MP also took a swipe at the RJD, criticizing its reliance on the MY (Muslim-Yadav) electoral strategy and warning that it may no longer effectively counter the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIMIM
- Asaduddin Owaisi
- NDA government
- Seemanchal
- Bihar
- communalism
- BJP
- RJD
- Muslim
- Yadav
ALSO READ
Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls
Bihar's Political Turmoil: CPI(ML) Liberation Leader's Accusations
Tragic Pond Drowning: Bihar Mourns Young Lives
Rajasthan BJP Strategizes for Urban and Panchayat Polls
BJP's Narayanaswamy Accuses Congress of Internal 'Horse-Trading' in Karnataka